HAPPY BIRTHDAY Amy Hollis, Maxine Mason, Erica Schutz, Christina Ann Lewis, Brandi Lee Dotson-Leger, Sarah Ford, Jeannine McMurrin-Scott, Fenton Eric Anderson Jr., Brandy McClanahan, Billy Golston, Lashon Goodner, Frederick D. Green, Chris Boyd, Trenique Garrett, Willie Taylor, the Rev. Michael Dwyer, Joshua Rhone and Stella Turrubiate.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Vernon Crawford and Joyce Dennis.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Samuel III and Doris Collins; and Wilmon and Zonia Smith, both celebrating 20 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.