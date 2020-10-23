The Galveston Independent School District’s Educational Foundation will have its annual Out to Eat for Education fundraiser through today. The community is encouraged to eat out at participating restaurants across the island during normal business hours. For participating restaurants and information, visit www.galvestonfoundation.org or call Brittany Viegas, 409-766-5157.
The Salvation Army will accept registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through today at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.SalvationArmy GalvestonCounty.org or call 409-763-1691.
The Heritage Gardeners of Friendswood will host its holiday market and plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday at its clubhouse and adjacent property at 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Masks are required. Social distance protocols will be in place. For information, visit heritagegardener.org.
The Old Central Cultural Center will be selling dinners as a fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out Fridays and Sundays at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Dinners will be $12 each. The menu will vary. For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
Hitchcock Public Library will have story time live at 1 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 20 via its Facebook page. For ages 1-5. For information, visit www.hitchcockpublic library.org or call 409-986-7814.
Hitchcock Public Library will have its “create a treat” event for children at 1:30 p.m. today via its Facebook page. Participants will make a cute and funny edible bat. For information, visit www.hitchcock publiclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have its annual Boo on the Boardwalk at varying times Fridays through Oct. 30 and Saturday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information and a complete list of events, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-334-9880.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRRmuseum.org or call 409-765-5700.
SATURDAY
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its inaugural Lemonade Day My Way event in celebration of Lemonade Day Galveston County Saturday. Parents are encouraged to sign up their children and to pick up materials at 2228 Mechanic St. Suite 101. To register and get more information, visit https://lemonadeday.org/gal veston-county, or contact Gina Spagnola, gspagno la@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers to help with its Angel Tree registration from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. through Saturday. Times are flexible. Lunch will be provided. To sign up, visit www.salvationarmygal vestoncounty.org, or call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Galveston Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will have its drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in its lobby at 601 54th St. in Galveston. The community is asked to turn in your unused or expired medication for safe disposal. For information, call Cherese Pendleton, 409-797-3506.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a virtual book discussion at 10 a.m. Saturday via its Facebook page. Author Glenda Owens will discuss the book “The Call to Africa” by Joyce Owens. For information, visit HitchcockPublicLibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The community is encouraged to participate in Bay Area Medication Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the League City Police Department, 555 W. Walker St.; Friendswood Police Department at Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 S. Friendswood Drive; and at Harris County Constable Precinct No. 8 at 16602 Diana Lane in Houston/Clear Lake. For information, call 281-284-0370.
The Commemorative Air Force will have its vintage warbirds on display and available for on-board tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Scholes International Airport at 2115 Terminal Drive in Galveston. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 12 and younger. For information, visit www.commem orativeairforce.org or call 855-359-2217.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Saturday and Sunday. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 70th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. D. N. Benford Sr. with the following events: 70-year parade extraordinaire at 3:30 p.m. Saturday beginning at the old Lincoln gym on Carver Street in Texas City (rain date is Nov. 7); pre-anniversary service will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 1; and the final jubilee celebration will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 8, both at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call Yolanda Benford Proctor, 713-367-2925.
SUNDAY
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 135th anniversary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday under the tree at its former site at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. “Remembering and Praising God for His Marvelous Works” is the theme. For information, call the Rev. Jerry B. Lee Jr., 409-356-3901.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will observe Women’s Month at 11 a.m. Sundays through October at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Chenica Grant, from The Church of the Bay, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its annual Halloween Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be a haunted house, face painting, games, costume contest, food and more. Social distancing will be observed. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
First Baptist Church will have its annual “Pumpkin Palooza” fall festival from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday (noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 31 is the rain date) at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. There will games, food and fun. For information, call 409-763-1840.
MONDAY
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 5 p.m. Monday. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Food Bank will have its Big Spooktacular fundraising event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Social distancing will be enforced. Face masks are required. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, visit gal vestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
Upward Hope Academy will have a free trick-or-treat event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at 3305 Church St. in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place and hand sanitizer will be available. Attendees must wear a mask and take a bag for treats. For information, call Kathy Whatley, 409-457-9256.
The Friendswood High School Theatre Department will have its 11th annual Haunted House via drive-through from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 31 in parking lot B at the school, 702 Greenbriar, in Friendswood. Tickets are $5 per person (cash only). For information, call 281-482-1267, Ext. 6613.
The Kemah Boardwalk will host its Day of the Dead celebration from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. The festivities will include dancing with mariachi and salsa bands, performances by Danzas Folkloricas de Solei, photos and more. Admission is free. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners online bulb sale will begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 5 and end at 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at https://galveston-county- master-gardener-assn.square.site. There will be over 10 varieties of amaryllis, as well as various lilies, paper-whites and summer snowflakes.
The Krewe of Babalu of Galveston will have its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at 7817 Bayside St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-682-4191 or 409-682-4197.
ONGOING
The Great Pumpkin Race virtual fun run, sponsored by the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, will be from Thursday through Oct. 31. To sign up and get more information, visit www.santafetxed foundation.org, or call 409-925-9080.
The Junior League’s Community Assistance Fund is accepting applications from nonprofit agencies within Galveston County through Oct. 31. Short-term immediate funding, emergency in nature need will be considered first. For information, visit www.jlgalveston.org.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually through Oct. 31 at www.artoberfest.com. For information, including booth applications, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
