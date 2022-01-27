TODAY
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will offer a free drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 10 a.m. to noon through Friday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Appointments required; for ages 4 and older. For Galveston County residents only. No insurance is needed. To register, visit gchd.org/testing.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a veterans’ town hall meeting at 4 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its Meet Your Candidates mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today at the M.U.D. Building, 2929 state Highway 6 in Bayou Vista. Tickets are $15 per person at the door. Attire is casual or western theme. For information, email Fran Card, pelicanway88@att.net.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. today at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
UPCOMING
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of the City breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Mayor Pat Hallisey and City Manager John Baumgartner, of League City, will be the guest speakers. Tickets are $25 per member and $35 for all others. Sponsorships also are available. To register, visit league citychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Peaches in Galveston County” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Garden Bulbs for Galveston County” both in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Mainland Mardi Gras parade will begin at noon Saturday at 29th Street and Palmer Highway in Texas City. The parade will then proceed down Palmer Highway and end on 6th Street. If you’d like to enter the parade, visit mainlandmardigras.com.
Let’s Dance will host a special ballroom dance introduction event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park Ballroom, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. A Foxtrot and Rumba lesson will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a dance from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its winter juried show by appointment only Sunday and anytime between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For artists ages 15 and older. Registration is $20 per entry for nonmembers. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com/exhibits or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Bay Area Christian School will have its community open house at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St. in League City. For information, visit bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
The Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Tuesday. Any 501 © (3) nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. Submission guidelines can be found at ycfund.org. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary will have its Seaside Chats at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 23 virtually. For information, topics, and to access, visit flower garden.noaa.gov/educa tion/seasidechats.html or email kelly.drinnen@noaa.gov.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church will have a love brunch honoring its pastor, the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon, and his wife, Eva, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at The Wilbrydge, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. C. R. Williams will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $50 per person. To RSVP, call Mary Ann Sandles, 409-795-0895, or Brenda Hayes, 409-939-3468.
Author Jason Lee’s book signing event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 at the 1892 Bishop’s Palace, 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Attendees will get a signed copy of his new book. Tickets are $60 per person. For information, visit www.galveston history.org.
The city of Friendswood will have its Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 at Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway in Friendswood. Registration is $25 per person for residents and $35 per person for all others. To sign up, visit friendswood.com/register.
The Mainland Mardi Gras Gala will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For tickets and sponsorship information, visit mainlandmardi gras.com, or call Summer Chapman, 409-457-0273, or Dixie Sholmire, 281-635-0222.
There will be a Collegiate High School parent information session at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Menardi Gras event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 at the 1838 Menard House, 1605 33rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $65 per person or $110 per couple. To get tickets and for information, visit www.galveston history.org.
The Galveston County Citizen Emergency Response Team is seeking volunteers to participate in its new academy from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 11 and Feb. 18; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 12 and Feb. 19; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 13. For information and registration, visit forms.gle/MEPqv9Y8Y4FonWnA6 or email John Hermann, john.hermann@co.galves ton.tx.us.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its “Viva El Amor” Gala from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 12 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For sponsorships, tickets and information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club is accepting entries for its annual scholarship essay contest through Feb. 15. “How Does An Optimist Mindset Change My Tomorrow” is the topic. Open to all middle and high school students in Galveston County. Cash prize will be awarded. For information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
ONGOING
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Enrichment Center has vacant apartments in Galveston and Texas City for qualified renters. For information or to see if you qualify, call 409-467-2138.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is still accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrr museum.org.
