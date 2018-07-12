HAPPY BIRTHDAY Traci L. Edwards, Marshall Smith Jr., Maurice O’Brien, Ramona McCray, Barbara Williams, Carolyn Baziel, Samantha Brooks, Zinia Edmond, Demetrice Arps-Biggers, James Clark, Christopher Bankston, Rosie Micheletti, Laura Lozano Edwards, Tim Lawler, Rodney Low, Joan Seelbach, Wilbert Pleasant and Leslie Woods.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Leroy and Gail Nichols, celebrating 15 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.