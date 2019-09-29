HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kelley Romar, Reginel Gasaway, Carrie Hosea Bryant, Jay Collins, Reginald Papillion, Emma J. Williams, Steven Rivas, Nikki Cooper Minnichbach, LaTonya Lee-Allen, Fred Mitchell, Marshall Paysse Jr., Louis Guillory, Gus Crooks Sr., Louis Anthony IV and Lydia White Hamilton.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Mark and Augustine Janner, celebrating 41 years of marriage.
