AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low- to moderate-income clients from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 10 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. “How Law Enforcement is Using Drones,” will be presented by Pearland Officer Brandon Karr. Annual dues are $8. Contact Lynne Justis, lynne_ justis@yahoo.com or 832-212-5417.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will host a potluck luncheon at 5:30 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $10 donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
Underground 3:33 Market will have its inaugural launch from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at The Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N., in Texas City. Attendees are invited to shop locally and support small businesses, as well as enjoy live entertainment from local artists and community organizations. For information, visit www.underground333.com or call 832-510-0597.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through March 27 (excluding March 20) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Fresh Vision Another Chance Group will meet at 6 p.m. Saturday and March 29 at New Vision Church, 2311 24th St., in Dickinson. The group is for persons/families currently enrolled in the criminal justice system through parole/probation and community service. For information and to register, contact Kim Yancy, kimjyancy@gmail.com or 713-320-2899.
The Galveston Poets Roundtable’s Mardi Gras Poetry reading event will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Open mic. Original poetry in all forms are welcome. Admission is free. For information, call John Gorman, 409-539-0847.
The University of Texas Medical Branch will have its annual Causeway FunD Run March 21. For information, visit www.CausewayRun.com or call 409-772-3006.
City of Galveston first responders are invited to an appreciation lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 28 at First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Dine in, carryout or delivery will be available. To RSVP or get more information, call 409-763-1840 or 409-457-9256.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions, which are set for June 8 through June 26 (incoming sixth to12th grade) or July 27 through Aug. 14 (incoming first to fifth grade) at 2317 Mechanic St., Galveston. For information, email jennifer_ islandetc@msn.com or call 409-762-3556.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
