HAPPY BIRTHDAY Joyce Ekelund, Christian Sallie, Ali Shukanes, Melvin Mason and Sara Hewston.
Send birthday and anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- As holiday weekend ended, shots rang out in Galveston
- One person shot on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston
- Man dead after shooting in La Marque late Tuesday
- Companies vow to renovate troubled Galveston apartments
- Galveston bar owners say they'll defy state reopening limits
- Beachgoers crowd Galveston for busy start to holiday weekend
- Texas City man badly wounded in morning shooting
- Man killed in League City police shooting identified
- Galvestonians miffed by weekend trash on beaches, streets
- Summer starts with busy Galveston beaches, few worried visitors
Collections
Commented
- Voting by mail is our right and safe to do, too (97)
- The Daily News fails to report Obama corruption (77)
- We should assess Trump's record more objectively (68)
- Media bias is alive and well (58)
- Question of the Week: How do you feel about COVID-19 testing for hospitality and grocery store workers? (55)
- State's high court likely to kill mail-vote expansion (55)
- The road to economic recovery will be a long one (53)
- Numbers don't lie about coronavirus deaths (51)
- Trump has degraded the office, imperiled the republic (51)
- We must do the right thing and wear masks in public (47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.