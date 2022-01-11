City meetings Jan 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corp., 1006 South Shore Drive, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.Wednesday6 p.m.: Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9255.Thursday7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Monday6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.Jan. 189 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.Jan. 195 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.Jan. 206:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston Wharves employee used port pass to skip ship security, police sayWoman killed, child uninjured in Hitchcock drive-by shootingWoman charged in deadly stabbing of a Texas City manLegal questions surround hotel development at Stewart Beach in GalvestonTom's Thumb changes owners; Marshalls, BlueWave rumors fly; new eateries line up in north countyLeague City lift station fence causes consternation among residentsMan charged in December robbery in League CityMan arrested on murder charges after San Leon shootingGirlfriend's letter calls case against Dickinson manager a 'witch hunt'Work begins on Shriners hospital expansion in Galveston CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2021In Focus: Titans 28, Texans 25In Focus: Texans 41, Chargers 29In Focus: Houston 80, Texas State 47In Focus: Seahawks 33, Texans 13 CommentedJan. 6 most certainly was a pro-Trump insurrection (208) Guest commentary: Caution to Trump followers: Don't drink the Kool-Aid (110) Jan. 6 should join the dates that live in infamy (88) Beto can help stop the steal in Texas (82) Not sure what you saw, but Jan. 6 was an insurrection (72) Look elsewhere for the truth about Jan. 6 (63) COVID rates increasing; omicron is now dominant strain in Galveston County (56) Let Clear Creek school board members do their jobs (46) Massive and mild: Omicron's surge looks different than earlier COVID waves in Galveston County (45) COVID is out of control because of leadership in US (44)
