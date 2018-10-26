The International Oleander Society will have its annual meeting and Kewpie Gaido luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Park Restaurant at the Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Attendees are asked to RSVP by today. To RSVP, contact Kellye Graham at kgsolutions@msn.com or 409-354-3137, or Lydia Miller at lmiller4511@att.net or 409-770-4312. Halloween attire optional.
The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will offer a three-day watercolor/collage workshop from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today through Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Austin-based artist, Vie Dunn-Harr will be the presenter. For registration information and what to take, visit galvestonar tleague.com/workshops.html or call 832-752-3280.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Mario’s Ristorante at 2202 61st St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Dawn McCarty, with Casa San Diego-Houston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The League City Historical Society will host the World War I 100th anniversary mobile museum daily from noon to 8 p.m. through Saturday at 210 N. Kansas in League City. For information, visit www.leaguecityhistory.org or call 281-554-2994.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Osler Student Societies and Student Government Association will have its annual fall festival from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today in front of the Moody Medical Library on its campus on 10th and Market streets in Galveston. The carnival is for ages 12 and younger and their families. Admission and parking is free in garage No. 3 on the corner of Ninth and Market streets. For information, call Leanne Green at 409-747-9685.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes walk to end domestic violence at 6 p.m. today beginning at The Historic Pleasure Pier on 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, visit www.rccgc.org or call 409-763-1441.
The Houston Astronomical Society will have its Astronomy in the Park event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today and Saturday at Rustic Oaks Park at 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. For information, call Daniel or Rebeca Roy at 210-792-3255 or 210-810-7895.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
American Legion Post No. 20 will have a garage sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. The Galveston Police Dept. will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Texas Tuff” Plants from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and ”Turning Dirt Into Soil — Creating an Ideal Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
Author Joseph Willis will be signing copies of his book “Teaching Lessons” from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 432-664-1175.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its annual Children’s Halloween Party with a Trunk or Treat at 4 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier (8 p.m.) and its Halloween costume party (7 p.m.) Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its Halloween party from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. There also will be a costume contest (prizes will be awarded). For information, call 409-945-8975.
