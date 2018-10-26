The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met on Oct. 6. The featured speaker was Kathleen Paul, center, representing the Bernardo de Galvez chapter of Children of the American Revolution. She presented information about their chapter and how they give back to the community. In turn, she was gifted a donation in order to help them create their own chapter flag. Also pictured is Regent Beth Sears, left, and Sarah Adams, first vice regent.