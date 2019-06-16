The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through July 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon Sunday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Art League will have its summer kids’ art workshops from 10 a.m. to noon (ages 8-10) and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (ages 11-13) Monday through Friday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $10 per session. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Free summer meals will be available for ages 18 and younger from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays (excluding July 3) and Fridays through Aug. 14 at the Galveston County Health District’s Women, Infants and Children office at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101, in Texas City. Space is limited. First come, first served. For information, call 409-949-3474.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will have its all-you-can-eat fried catfish, fried shrimp and fried chicken strips dinner at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. Must RSVP by 3 p.m. Wednesday. To RSVP and get dinner price information, leave a message at 409-621-6017 or email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com.
AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. The Classic Cloggers will perform. There also will be a potluck lunch, so take a dish to share. Annual dues are $8. Contact Beth Scully at bethscully57@gmail.com or 281-217-2409.
There will be a care package drive and motorcycle fun run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248, 901 Main St., in La Marque. Proceeds will be for the sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. For information, call Lupe Ochoa, 409-256-8878, Nick Arevlao, 409-996-5415, Leslie Smith, 409-392-8488, or Lupe Rushing, 409-256-3910.
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its Summer Drama Camps for youth at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For ages 6-16. Session will be June 24 through July 12. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its Eco-Art Summer Camps for ages 5-8 and 9-12 at www.artistboat.org/eco-art-camps. For information and registration fees, call 409-770-0722.
Island East-End Theatre Company is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Session I will be through June 28 and Session II will be July 22 through Aug. 9. For registration fees and information, email islandetc1@gmail.com or call 409-762-3556.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friendswood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting registration for its 2019 Summer Music Funshop through July 1 at www.houstonchildren.org. Registration for Galveston children is $25. For information, email info@houston children.org or call 713-650-3800.
