The Kiwanis Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at The Meridian Retirement Community, 2228 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Visit www.galvestonkiwanis.com.
Seeding Galveston’s weekly farm stand market will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Fresh produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. Attendees can visit with the goats and chickens too. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westhaven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St., in Texas City. Call Clara Scott, 409-948-2969.
The Line Dance Exercise Group meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. No previous experience is needed. Classes are free. Call 409-771-1105.
The Kemah Lions Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Flying Dutchman on the Kemah Boardwalk. For information, call 713-875-0172.
The Dickinson Rotary Club will meet at noon Wednesdays in the board room at First United Methodist Church at 2218 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Contact Tom Cassano, tacsrtx1946@hotmail.com or 281-989-3279.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
Blessings-n-Bargains Resale Shop will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 505 and 507 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Household items, clothing, small appliances, and more are available. Call 409-771-9511.
The city of League City offers free ballroom dancing from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 S. Dickinson, in League City. All are welcome to participate ($25 activity membership card is required for nonresidents; and for residents ages 55 and younger, check with city officials for fee, 281-554-1180). Lessons will not be provided. No partner is required. For information, email nevabill@gmail.com.
The Galveston Alliance of Island Neighborhoods will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-5255.
The Bayside Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. to eat and then have its meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Noah’s Ark in the Lions Den, 4438 Blvd., in Bacliff. Visitors are welcome. Call 281-242-5777 or 281-802-0877.
The Dickinson Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Weigh-ins will start at 6 p.m. The first meeting is free. Call Amy McReynolds, 832-802-3191, or Brenda Traweek, 713-380-8115.
Cub Scout Troop No. 120 (Webelos) will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2702 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. New members are welcome. For information, call 409-762-4884.
