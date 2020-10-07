Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will offer COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday in its Delta Building, Parking Lot G, near entrance 1 at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. Preregistration is preferred, but not required. To sign up, visit www.uhcl.edu/health-alert/covid-19-testing or call 832-927-7575.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers to help with its Angel Tree registration from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. today through Saturday. Times are flexible. Lunch will be provided. To sign up, visit www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org, or call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
Catholic Charities’ Beacon of Hope Center and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute food to those in need at 9 a.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 28 at the Galveston Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Drive-through only. For information, visit CatholicCharities.org/covidFoodDistribution.
The Salvation Army will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday at the Center of Hope, 601 51st St. in Galveston; and from the same times Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.SalvationArmyGalvestonCounty.org or call 409-763-1691.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will be selling a chicken fried steak dinner beginning at 5 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Curbside pickup only. Dinners are $12 each; $8 for seniors. To place an order, call 49-392-3105.
The Bay Area Democratic Movement, Bay Area New Democrats, and the Bay Area Association of Democratic Women will host a drive-in style vice president debate party from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today in the parking lot at 1115 Gemini in Webster. Social distancing protocols will be followed. For information, call John Cobarruvias, 281-536-2457.
THURSDAY
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Cathy Hidalgo will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com, or Sandra Meyer, smeyer1322@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present its season opener “Fully Committed” at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Tickets are $30 per person and $25 for seniors/students. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
FRIDAY
The Serra Club of Galveston will have its induction ceremony for its new members at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. Afterward, the group will meet for lunch and have its regular meeting at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Old Central Cultural Center will be selling dinners as a fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out Fridays and Sundays at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Dinners will be $12 each. The menu will vary. For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRRmuseum.org or call 409-765-5700.
The Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre will present “The Show Must Go On” Friday through Sunday and Oct. 16 through Oct. 17 at The Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. For information, tickets and exact showtimes, visit www.bahbt.org or call 281-734-2838.
SATURDAY
Local author, Diane Twilley, will be signing copies of her new book “Arson Can Be Murder” and several of her other books from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Vacation on Canvas, 2204 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, call Jim Twilley, 832-466-6311.
SUNDAY
West Point Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary at 8:45 a.m. Sunday at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. Deacon Harold Mason, from Jerusalem Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. Social distancing and masks are required. For information, call 409-762-5642.
MONDAY
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. “Texas Wildflowers” will be the program topic. Visitors are welcome. Must wear a mask. For information, call 409-789-3496.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 832-425-4443.
ONGOING
Randalls will have its annual “Share Your Holidays” food drive kickoff during normal store hours through Sunday at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. Patrons can purchase a virtual grocery bag for $5 each. All proceeds benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
The Great Pumpkin Race virtual fun run, sponsored by the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, will be from Thursday through Oct. 31. To sign up and get more information, visit www.santafetxedfoundation.org, or call 409-925-9080.
The Junior League’s Community Assistance Fund is accepting applications from nonprofit agencies within Galveston County through Oct. 31. Short-term immediate funding, emergency in nature need will be considered first. For information, visit www.jlgalveston.org.
The League City Convention & Visitors Bureau is offering its League City Hidden Gems GeoTour featuring 10 special caches hidden throughout the city at www.visitleague city.com/geotour. For more information on the GPS-led experience, call 281-554-1025.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering free microchips for 500 pets from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Must call to set up appointment. Call 409-948-2485.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.