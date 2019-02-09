Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its Valentine’s bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Saturday at Arlan’s Market at 513 Sixth St. in Galveston. Raffle tickets also will be sold for a Valentine’s basket. For information, email kenney.alice@yahoo.com.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver St., in Texas City. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 23 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will kick off its 100th anniversary with a roast and toast event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The honoree will be its senior pastor, the Rev. Carlos R. Phillips. Tickets, which are $20 per person will include cocktails, dinner and entertainment. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Assistance League of the Bay Area will celebrate its 25th anniversary with its Superhero Birthday Bash Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lakewood Yacht Club at 2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Drive in Seabrook. For tickets and information, visit www.assistance league.org/bay-area.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its Valentine’s dance from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.