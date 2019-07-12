HAPPY BIRTHDAY Traci Lashawn Edwards, Marshall Smith Jr., Samantha Brooks, Carolyn Baziel, Terri Randle, Lacoria Stafford, Maurice O’Brien, Ramona McCray, Barbara Williams, Betty Jo Allen, Rufus Lee Edmond, Zinia Edmond, Demetrice Arps-Biggers, Cody Hammond, Rodney Low, Tim Lawler Sr., Wilbert Pleasant, James Clark, Leslie Woods, Valerian May-Butler and Joan Seelbach.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jacques and Pat Tanner, celebrating 17 years; and Leroy Lyons and Gail Nicholas, celebrating 12 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.