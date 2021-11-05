TODAY
Helen Hall Library will have its Pop-Up Storytimes event at 10:15 a.m. today at Fire Station No. 6 on South Shore Boulevard in League City. Children’s librarians will read stories; for ages 3-5 and their caregivers. For information, call 281-554-1102.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Jonathon Dunne will be the guest speaker. To RSVP, visit clearcreekrw.org/event.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its bulb plant sale from noon today through noon Saturday virtually. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Kris Kringle Craft Show & Food Trucks event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Crafters and food truck vendors are encouraged to participate. For information, call 409-925-3224 or visit ololcs.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Insects and S’More” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Texas Master Naturalist Emmeline Dodd. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Bay Area Chorus and Habitat for Humanity will have its Bay Area 30th anniversary Habitat for Humanity benefit dinner and “Morning Has Broken” Veterans Day concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For tickets, visit bahfh.org/gala. For information, visit bayareachorus.org.
ONGOING
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galveston rrmuseum.org.
UPCOMING
The Bryan Museum will have its trading post event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Unique and eclectic items and collectables will be available for sale. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call Richard Farnsworth at 409-220-3022.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its annual Unshakeable Conference daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. Free to attend evening services, but morning events you must register. To register, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 71st pastoral anniversary of the Rev. D. N. Benford Sr. at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and Nov. 14 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Kerry Tillmon will be the guest speaker Nov. 14. For information, call Ursula Burns, 409-739-5327.
The Bay Area Chorus will present its “Morning Has Broken” Veterans Day concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Road in Houston. The concert will feature the Clear Springs High School Treble Choir. For tickets, visit bayareachorus.org.
Yaga’s Entertainment will launch its “Beads for Needs” bead recycling program for students in Ball High School’s Life Skills Program Monday through Nov. 12. Students and community members are encouraged to take your old Mardi Gras beads to Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. For more information, call Elizabeth Matthews, 409-770-0999.
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration for its youth basketball league for ages 6-12 weekdays through Nov. 19 at Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., or McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. Volunteers and coaches also are needed. For information, call 409-797-3715 or 409-797-3700.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays with extended hours till 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
- from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in its conference center at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is seeking new officials in the Galveston County area. No experience necessary. Must be 18 and older. Training will be provided. The average pay for beginners is $45 per hour. For information, call Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835, or George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317.
T. Ellis Talks will present a visual narration of Juneteenth from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Juneteenth Legacy Project headquarters, 2217 Strand St., Suite 101 in Galveston. For information, call Sam Collins III, 409-256-3822.
The third annual Galveston County Veterans Day Celebration will begin with a prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds, 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock. The Vietnam veterans luncheon will begin at noon and the Veterans Day awards ceremony will start at 6 p.m. For information, visit honorlocalvets.org, or call Fidencio Leija, 409-692-6676.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a dinner and short program saluting and thanking all veterans at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. All veterans will eat free with proper ID. Dinner is $12 per person for all others. For information, call Dianna Puccetti, 409-682-1477.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its 20th annual awards dinner and fundraiser Thursday at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For tickets and information, visit clear creekeducationfoundation.org or call 281-284-0174.
New Teeth Dental Solutions — League City will hosts a Veterans Smile Day event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at 2750 W. Main St., Suite D in League City. Veterans, current service members and their family members 18 and younger will receive certain free services; must provide a copy of dd214. Appointments required. To schedule and for information, call 281-554-9090.
The Battle by the Beach robotics competition will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is $30 for adults and $20 for students. For information, visit galvestonrobotics.com or call 409-762-3930.
The Yuletide Yard Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13 on the grounds of Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. The Galveston Island Tree Conservancy also will give away trees to island residents. Vendors from 11 island nonprofits will be selling a variety of items. For information, call 409-762-7668.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its second annual ‘Tis the Season Craft Fair & Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Jamaica Beach Park, 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach. For information, call Jerry Banner, 409-599-3043.
The Texas City Garden Club will have its annual Holiday Market from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Randy Lemmon, from the 740 KTRH Radio GardenLine Program, also will be available to answer questions from noon to 4 p.m. If you’d like to participate, email hea345nancy@comcast.com or call 409-771-5697.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual Christmas holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Dickinson Railroad Museum, 218 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit saltgrasspotters.com, or call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993.
The American Heart Association will have its Bay Area Heart Walk at 9 a.m. Nov. 20 on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Registration information can be found at www2.heart.org. For information, email Macy Osoria, macy.osoria@heart.org.
The city of Galveston will host a shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the recycling center, 702 61st St. in Galveston. Must show ID to confirm island residency. Maximum of 15 boxes per person/vehicle. For information, call 409-797-3958.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galvestonislandmarket.com.
The community Thanksgiving feast will serve Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25 in Kukral Hall at Our Lady of Fatima School, 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Coats and jackets also will be given away. For information, call Barbara White, 409-739-2268.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Thanksgiving potluck dinner beginning at 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Donations of food items are needed. To donate or get more information, call 281-332-8733. All are welcome to attend.
The Grand Galvez will have its annual Holiday Lighting Celebration at 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For more information, visit hotelgalvez.com or call 409-765-7721.
