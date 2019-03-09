Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Galveston VA Outpatient Clinic at 3828 Ave. N in Galveston. No appointment is necessary. For information, visit www.hba.org or call 713-759-1133.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 Auxiliary will have its annual barbecue cook-off through Sunday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-750-3806. For information and fees to enter, call 409-935-9036.
Painter Ron Gordon will lead the workshop “Make It Work” teaching color theory, plus hands-on applications of color using design/composition principles from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Art League at 2119-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $100 and includes all supplies/materials. To sign up, visit galvestonartleague.com/workshops.html or email gallery2117A@gmail.com.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver St., in Texas City. For information, call 409-739-5665.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the board room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-763-2136.
Elizabeth Wilson’s premiere show “Dog Spelled Backwards” will be on display from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, visit www.gleegal lery.net or call 409-370-7350.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through March 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
Music Nite on The Strand will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. Bare Necessity (rock) will perform. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.