The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Santa Claus will make an appearance from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kenneth Camp Fire Station No. 1, 1610 Whitaker Drive, in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
UPCOMING
The Hitchcock Heritage Society will have its annual Christmas bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Monday in the lobby of Texas First Bank, 8128 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. For information, call JoAnn Robinson, 409-986-5036.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Christmas potluck at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Christmas ornament decorating will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Ornaments start at $10 each. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The 30th annual Kwanzaa celebration, sponsored by the Nia Cultural Center, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. The Village Keeper Awards will be presented, and various vendors will be selling their wares. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
The Nia Cultural Center and The Future is Us Youth and Parent Advisory committee will present its Kwanzaa Poetry Night at 6 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its New Year’s Eve party at a TBD Dec. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have its New Year’s Eve party from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Take your own snacks. DJ Ruben Rios will provide music. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate New Year’s Day with a pot luck luncheon at 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Wedge Grafting” class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Space is limited to the first 20 registrants. The “Growing Avocados” class will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 4. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
Let’s Dance will have its “Come to the Cabaret” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Jan. 4 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call 409-939-2685.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
