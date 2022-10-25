Denver Court Neighborhood Association

The Denver Court Neighborhood Association hosted their 26th annual National Night Out at the home of Lisa and Mike Gaertner. Alison Christensen with Sand and Sea Properties provided hot dogs and all the fixings with the grill master Mike Gaertner serving freshly grilled dogs to the crowd. The pot luck party had food, friends, weather and even a tractor ride for the kids provided by Mark Kelso.

TUESDAY

Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.

