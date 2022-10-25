TUESDAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. Donations of clean, gently used items will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Network Alliance will meet from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page, or contact Lori Arnold, loribeth012464@gmail.com or 409-354-5652.
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club meets 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. virtually the first and third Tuesday of each month. Call us at 409-392-7120 to have the virtual link emailed or texted to you.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will hold its monthly meeting on Tues., Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. The meetings are held at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. There will be a short business meeting followed by a presentation from our local representatives in the Texas State Legislature. The meeting will start with a social gathering for coffee and cookies. The business meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. All Texas retired school employees from the area are invited. Annual dues are $50.
Union Carbide Retirees Reunion will be held on Tues., Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Wings of Heritage Room in the Nessler Center in Texas City. There will be a barbecue luncheon All Union Carbide retirees are welcome. To register or more information call Bob Barber at 832-596-6002 or email at bobbarber3017@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
The Galveston Island Chess Club will be held at the Tremont on Wednesday’s from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Kids Chess is at the Rosenberg Library on Saturday’s from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact George Laiacona, laiaconajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Rotary Club of Dickinson will meet Wednesdays noon at First United Methodist Church of Dickinson, 200 FM 517 in Dickinson. Contact Tom Cassano at 281-989-3279 for more information.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston County Chapter of the Czech Heritage Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct.19, in the community room at Amegy Bank in Santa Fe, Texas. Anyone interested is invited to attend for potluck supper, door prizes, 50/50 and a related program. For more information, please call 409 935 5700.
THURSDAY
The Dickinson Historical Society hosts the Third Thursday Social this Thursday, Oct. 20. Ivan Langford will review the history of the first public water company in Texas, Dickinson’s own WCID #1. It’s free to the public and light refreshments will be served at the Historic Dickinson RR Community Room located at 218 FM 517 W. For more information call 281 434 4367.
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.hertenberger21@gmail.com.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute will have a ribbon cutting by Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m. at 1528 Postoffice in Galveston.
Access Care of Coastal Texas offers free confidential HIV & Syphilis tests from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays thru Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St in Galveston. For information, call (409) 763-2437. No appointment required; walk-ins welcome.
Island Quilters Guild will hold its annual in-person auction at Fellowship Hall at Moody Methodist Church, 53rd and Ave. U, Galveston at 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday Oct. 20. The auction will also be on Zoom so bids can be placed online. Due to COVID, the selection of items will be larger than normal. For more information, call Sue Carlton 409-789-3088.
FRIDAY
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Knights of Columbus Council 10393 will have a Fish Fry on Friday, Oct. 21, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 11100 Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Cost is $12 per plate. Dine in or take out. Contact Tommy Curtner at 832-470-7111 for more information.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.