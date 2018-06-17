The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon today at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
UPCOMING
Save Our Shores will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the San Leon Volunteer Department, 337 12th St., in San Leon. Garret M. Foskit and Jacquelyn Young will be the guest speakers. For information, call Katie Napoli, 409-370-8086.
The Galveston Republican Women and Galveston Pachyderm Club will have a mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Olympia Grill at Pier 21 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. RSVP’s appreciated, but not required. To RSVP, email joanne helmer8772@comcast.net or call 409-539-5606.
Bayou City Waterkeeper, Turtle Island Restoration Network, Galveston Bay Foundation and Gulf Restoration Network groups will have a public forum on the Ike Dike at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Wortham Auditorium at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston, and at 6 p.m. Thursday in the community room at the Crystal Beach Fire Station at 930 Noble Carl Drive. For information, call Jordan Macha, 713-299-4300.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
O’Connell College Preparatory School will have its second annual Red, White & Blue BBQ fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at 1320 23rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $20. For tickets and information, call 409-765-5534.
The El Mina Shrine Center No. 84 will have its annual Kid Fest event at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Admission to the free indoor circus is free. Donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-740-4345.
July 1 is the deadline to sign up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Maritime Camp, which will be July 29 through Aug. 3 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 14-18. Space is limited to 30 students. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
July 15 is the deadline to sign up for the Summer Music Funshop, sponsored by the Houston Children’s Chorus. The Galveston Project will be July 23 through July 29 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park. Registration is $25 per child (for students in grades 3-8; lunch will be provided). To register and get more information, visit www.houstonchildren.org.
