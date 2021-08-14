TODAY
There will be a free line dance workshop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at the Sander’s Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City (mask optional and wear shoes to dance in); and from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Tidwell Park Gym, 9720 Spaulding in Houston (mask and tennis shoes mandatory). For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will have its Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and snow-cones will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. There also will be an opportunity to sign up to vote, as well as receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. For information, call 409-939-4529.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its fall softball registration from 10 a.m. to noon today at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
The Texas History Center at Rosenberg Library will present its free preservation workshops “Saving Your History” at 11 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 21 via Zoom. Sean McConnell, Jami Durham and Sharon Gillins will be the speakers. To register, visit https://rosen-lib.org/saving- history. For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 127.
Tanger Outlets Houston will have a Back to School Bash from noon to 3 p.m. today at 5885 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. The free event will feature an array of fun-filled activities including live music, games, giveaways and more. For information, visit tangeroutlets.com/houston.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present “A Real Mad Hatter Bubble Show” at 3 p.m. today at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For the entire family. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
SUNDAY
Congregation Shaar Hashalom and its Sisterhood will have its annual garage/rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Aug. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Bay Area Chorus will have singing auditions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 22 at New Beginnings Church, 1415 W. Main St. in League City. To schedule an appointment, call 832-932-5991.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Whale of a Time” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (ages 6-8); and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (ages 9-12) Monday and Thursday at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St., in Galveston. For information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
UPCOMING
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sander’s Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City; and at the same time Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Board of Regents of the Galveston Community College District will have a public hearing at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Room 220 of Moody Hall on the campus of Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For agenda, visit gc.edu or call Carol Langston, 409-944-1302.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. To register, visit www.NAMIGulfCoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Art League will offer a beginner/intermediate acrylic paint pouring workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person and includes materials. To register and get more information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Marie Robb, Officer Edward Coronado, Brandon Hill and Bill Merrell will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its Back 2 School Bash from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Walk-up or drive-thru will be available. Parent/guardians must show ID and children must be present. For information and to preregister, call Nancy Murphy, 409-935-1100.
Tanger Outlets Houston will celebrate National Honey Bee Day from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at 5885 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. Festivities will be by the lagoon area near Coach and Michael Kors. For information, visit tangeroutlets.com/ houston.
The Galveston Children’s Museum and Moody Mansion will host a free family picnic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 21 on the lawn of the mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Drummer Curt Gillins will perform. Free watermelon, ice cream and lemonade. Take your own lawn chairs/blankets. For information, visit moodymansion.org.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Higher Praise 22nd annual day at 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Minister Betty Young, from Jesus is Lord Word of Truth Ministries, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
The third annual Chris Stone Memorial Cook-off will be from 10 a.m. to midnight Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 at 5490 County Road 154 in Alvin. Entry fee is $100. There also will be live music, a live auction and a corn hole and horseshoes tournament. Proceeds go toward scholarships for Santa Fe students. For information, call John Wilson, 409-692-0339.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its “Divine Deal$” silent auction and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. All proceeds will benefit the school. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
Educators are encouraged to register for the Galveston Island Esports teacher workshop which will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Participants will be able to receive continuing education units. To register, visit www.galvestonesports.com or call 409-762-3930.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Small Trees for Small Yards” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 28 virtually. Master Gardener Briana Etie will lead the presentation. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 12 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgsem inars.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021-2022 and is seeking new singers in all vocal parts. The fall rehearsal schedule begins Aug. 30 at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. To register, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-educa tion/about-ce/register, or call 409-944-1344.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries from its fall juried competition from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays Sept. 3 through Sept. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Feed Galveston is seeking volunteers for its next event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The group will gather at the Lyceum of Galveston at 2401 Winnie St. in Galveston. Volunteers are needed to package 50,000 servings of food for the Galveston County Food Bank. To sign up for a shift, email emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Art League will host a mixed media workshop on how to use Gelli paper from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $75 per person, plus $20 for supplies to use in class and later. To sign up, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com. For information, email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its “Red, White, And Do” Gala at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. The Pee Wee Bowen Band will perform. Tickets, which are $75 per person, will be available at the center at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson, or online at milewisctr.org. If you’d like to purchase a sponsorship, call 281-534-2043.
The League City Garden Club will have its 10th annual Garden Walk “Renaissance in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at various gardens in League City. Maps and tickets are available at Nana’s Attic, 501 E. Main St. in League City. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, visit www.leaguecity gardenclub.org or email leaguecitygardenclub@gmail.com.
