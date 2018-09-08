Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
Carla Gauthier will present an architectural painting workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Galveston Art League at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50. For information on what to take, visit galveston artleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. today in the fellowship hall of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver St., in Texas City. Call 409-739-5665.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. today at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. today at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
St. Vincent’s House will have its annual event honoring its 2018 recipients of the Alfreda Houston Community Service Award from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Fun, food, fellowship, face painting, a bounce house, and more will be available. For information, visit stvhope.org or call 409-763-8521.
There will be a medical benefit fundraiser for Donna James from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Diamond Jim’s at 3317 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Barbecue plates will be sold for $10 each. For information, call 409-370-7538 or 409-370-3138.
LifeTime Athletic Baybrook will have a hiring fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Space Center at 900 Rogers Court in Webster. Applicants are asked to come dressed to impress in professional attire and have copies of their resumes on hand. For information, visit careers.lifetime.life or call 346-600-7800.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-763-2136.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Backyard Citrus” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at Friendswood Public Library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier at 8 p.m. today and Sept. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
