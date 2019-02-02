The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council’s Sea Turtle Saturday event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Discovery Pyramid at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Patrick Burchfield will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $12 for ages 12 and older. For information, visit www.galvestonnaturetourism.org/sea-turtle-saturday or call 409-789-8125.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston West-Isle Little League will have its late registration and tryouts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Buccaneer Field at 81st Street and Terminal Drive in Galveston. Tryouts will be for ages 7-14; no tryouts, just registration for T-Ball (ages 5-6). For information, visit the group’s Facebook page or call 409-771-1853.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
Author Janet Kay will be signing copies of her new paranormal/historical fantasy novel “The Sisters” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Witchery at 2116 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.novelsbyjanetkay.com or call 218-341-2125.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-763-2136.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 23 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Da Krewe du Roux will have its second annal Mardi Gras ball, “Da Beach Ball,” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit dabeachball.ezevent.com or call Lauren Anding at 832-499-5277.
Let’s Dance will have its “Heart of Dance” ballroom event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. The Valentine dance will feature a showcase presented by Denis Kojinov and Jeanette Chevalier. Admission is $8. For information, call 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Lowell and Debi will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have a 70s and 80s Disco Night dance from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-795-4352.
