The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Jan. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Auditions for “Moon Over Buffalo” will be at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Four men and four women are needed. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Wednesday. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. The club will also have steak night. To RSVP and get dinner price information, leave a message at 409-621-6017 or email propellerclub galveston@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Audubon Group will present “Winter Birding” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. Kyle O’Haver will lead the presentation. For information, visit www.GalvestonNatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have a field trip from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Galveston Island State Park. Attendees are asked to meet at the Nature Center on the bay side of the park. For information, visit www.GalvestonNatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
Women Motivated to Serve of Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will have its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Wilbrydge Event Center, 2702 Ave. L, in Galveston. Tickets are $20. For tickets and information, call 409-750-6229.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. Mayor Jim Yarbrough will be the guest speaker. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Growing Great Tomatoes” class from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; and its ”Growing Peaches in Galveston County” class from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticul ture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston King Fest Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. The route will begin at 29th and Church streets and will end at Menard Park at 28th Street and Avenue Q. The Rev. Edward Lawson III will serve as the grand marshal. If you or your group/organization would like to participate, contact Gilbert Robinson, galvestonmlkparade@yahoo.com or 409-771-8567.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will have its inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Award Banquet at 7 p.m. Saturday in The Wings of Heritage Room at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person. Sponsorships are available. For tickets, visit https://mlk banquet.eventbrite.com.
The seventh annual city of La Marque Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 starting at La Marque High School, 300 Vauthier Road, in La Marque. The parade will turn right onto FM 1765, right on Albert Street, and end at McKinney United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby, in La Marque. A celebration program will be immediately afterward at the church. If you’d like to participate, call Nakisha Paul, 409-766-0049, or John Humphrey, 409-934-1371.
The annual Unity Prayer Circle honoring Martin Luther King Jr. will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 20 at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-8521.
Gardenkids of Kemah will have its Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Kemah Community Center, 800 Harris St., in Kemah. For information, visit www.gardenkids kemah.org or call 281-334-7529.
The Booker T. Washington Exes will present a reenactment of Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous speech “I Have A Dream” at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the African American Cultural Park on the corner of 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Lynn Ray Ellison, 409-354-3377.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its winter juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston (early drop-off will be Jan. 26; call 409-682-3515 to arrange). Any artist ages 15 and older can enter up to three works. $20 entry fee. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call Angela Wilson, 409-939-2685 or visit EventBrite.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
