The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or until all boxes are distributed) Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Rosenberg Library’s Friends Book Shop will have a half-price sale from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. through Saturday on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Books, CDs, DVDs and audio books will be available. For information, visit www.friendsoftherosenberglibrary.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 129.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Joanie Steinhaus and Julie Ann Brown will be the guest speakers. To join the meeting, enter ID: 853-8508-1296 and password: 427244. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
WEDNESDAY
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
ONGOING
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Artist Boat will accept registration for its Summer 2020 Eco-Camp at www.artistboat.org. The camps are for ages 11-15. Sessions will be limited to 10 campers. Sessions will be Monday through July 24; July 27-31; and Aug. 3-7. For information, email klaffey@artistboat.org or 409-632-0388.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will have its Students on Stage Summer Theater Camp for incoming first- through fifth-graders from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays July 27 through Aug. 14 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
UPCOMING
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual information session for potential advocates at 11 a.m. July 24; 3:30 p.m. Aug. 4; and 11 a.m. Aug. 21. To sign up, email kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
SCI Café will have a virtual discussion on “Don’t Delay Seeking Care” from noon to 1 p.m. July 29 via Zoom. Drs. Syed Gilani and Dipsu Patel will lead the discussion. To sign up, email Krista Bohn, krbohn@utmb.edu.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Sept. 26 at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfoundation.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 in Galveston’s Historic Downtown Cultural Arts District on Postoffice Street. Rain or shine; live or virtual. For information, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its 44th annual chili supper Oct. 28 at a location TBD. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
