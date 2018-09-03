The Artist Boat will offer its free guided beach tours on the hour from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at Stewart Beach at 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tours are 45 minutes each. For information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its annual Labor Day fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Barbecue chicken dinners will be $10 each. For information, call 409-762-1212.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its annual Greenhouse Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at The Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email Lisa Belcher at hydrangeababe@gmail.com.
The sixth annual Seaside Senior Expo will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. Education sessions, snacks, music, and door prizes will be available. For information, visit https://seasideseniorexpo2018.eventbrite.com or call 409-741-2538.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. State Rep. Dr. Greg Bonnen will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com or visit www.clearcreekw.org.
St. Vincent’s House will have its annual event honoring its 2018 recipients of the Alfreda Houston Community Service Award from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Fun, food, fellowship, face painting, a bounce house, and more will be available. For information, visit stvhope.org or call 409-763-8521.
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its fall drama classes for ages 6-16 at 3803 stater Highway 3 in Dickinson. Classes will be Sept. 10 through Oct. 29. For information and registration, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The German Texan Heritage Society Conference will be Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.germantexans.org or call 512-467-4569.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a 9/11 candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The inaugural Galveston County Board Fair will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Admission is free, but attendees must RSVP. To RSVP, call Carolyn Jones at 409-948-4211.
The Bryan Museum will present its YEEHAW! Cowboy Culture Series with “Cowboys on Canvas,” presented by Byron Price from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-220-3255.
The Galveston Art League will offer a painting workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 15 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Doug Hiser will present “Acrylic Bird Paintings.” Registration is $60. For what items are needed and to RSVP, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its Salute to Our Founding Fathers event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Jeannie Koenig will be honored, and Jacquie Baly will be the keynote speaker. Congressman Randy Weber also will speak. For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonrepublicanwomen.com.
There will be a food truck festival from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Butler’s Courtyard at 122 Michigan Avenue at Second Street in League City. For information, visit www.butlerscourtyard.com or call 281-557-5551.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its third annual Skills and Athletic Challenge Sept. 29 at Carver Park in Texas City. The fundraiser will include fitness activities, nutrition awareness, music, and barbecue. For information, visit www.thenickgaryfoundation.com or call 409-939-4557.
The Turtle Island Restoration Network will have its Art of Saving Sea Turtles event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/TurtlesAboutTown. For information, call 409-795-8426.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its annual Yoga on the Beach event at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 on Stewart Beach in Galveston. For information, visit www.rccgc.org, or contact Amber Wilhelm at awilhelm@rccgc.org or 409-443-0501.
The Queen of Angels will have its second annual Oktoberfest fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 on the corner of state Highway 3 and FM 517 in Dickinson. For information, call Cecilia Stevens, 936-499-1355.
The Galveston Art League will have its annual fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 6 in the ballroom of The San Luis Resort at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 409-621-1008.
The Jamaica Beach Fall Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at Jamaica Beach Park at 16721 Jolly Roger and Bob Smith roads in Jamaica Beach. For information, contact Summer Bloom at bloombythesea@att.net or 512-589-1535.
The Clear Lake Shores Civic Club will have its Barktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at Jarboe Bayou Park at 815 Birch Road in Clear Lake Shores. For information, visit clscivicclub.com/barktoberfest or call Jennifer Maxwell at 832-498-8187.
The Sally B. Wallace Preservation Awards appreciation and special awards recognition event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Eaton Chapel at 2216 Ball St. in Galveston. Admission is free with complimentary beer and wine. Visit www.galvestonhistory.org or call 409-765-3404.
The 35th annual Greek Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 and noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at 1824 Ball St. in Galveston. A $2 donation per person is asked for admission. Concessions also will be sold. For information, visit www.galvestongreekfestival.com or call 409-762-7591.
The 33rd annual Countryfest Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
