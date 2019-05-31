The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steaks available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The La Marque Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni Association will show the movie “How to Train Your Dragon — The Hidden World” at 6 p.m. Friday at the La Marque Police Department at 431 Bayou Road in La Marque. For information, call Abby Martinez-Cash at 409-938-9231.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in the chapel at University Baptist Church at 16106 Middlebrook Drive in Houston. Shera Lapoint, from the League City Police Department, will be the guest speaker. Visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its rescheduled Mother’s Day Bake Sale and raffle from 9:30 a.m. until all sold out Saturday at Arlan’s Market at 513 Market St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-986-5717.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will host a $5 Superhero Adoption event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. The $5 rate applies to all dogs that weigh 40 pounds or more. For information, call 409-948-2485.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will have its summer luau from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Walter Hall Park at 807 state Highway 3 in League City. To register, visit https://namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. “Willie Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
Let’s Dance will have its “Fly Me to the Moon” ballroom dance from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Lowell & Debi will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night event from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. June 2 at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
