The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. today at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Artist Boat will offer its free guided beach tours on the hour from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Monday at Stewart Beach at 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tours are 45 minutes each. For information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its annual Labor Day fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Barbecue chicken dinners will be $10 each. For information, call 409-762-1212.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its annual Greenhouse Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at The Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email Lisa Belcher at hydrangeababe@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Genealogical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Randall Room of the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Liz Hicks will present “Was Your Ancestor in Texas during the Republic (1836-1846)?” Visitors are welcome. Call 409-986-5152.
The Galveston County Republican Party will have its grand opening of its headquarters at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hatmaker Center at 2021 61st St. in Galveston. For information, contact Jo Anne Helmer at joan nehelmer8772@comcast.net or 409-539-5606.
The sixth annual Seaside Senior Expo will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. Education sessions, snacks, music, and door prizes will be available. For information, visit https://seasideseniorexpo2018.eventbrite.com or call 409-741-2538.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. State Rep. Dr. Greg Bonnen will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com or visit www.clearcreekw.org.
Carla Gauthier will present an architectural painting workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Art League at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50. For information on what to take, visit galveston artleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
St. Vincent’s House will have its annual event honoring its 2018 recipients of the Alfreda Houston Community Service Award from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Fun, food, fellowship, face painting, a bounce house, and more will be available. For information, visit stvhope.org or call 409-763-8521.
There will be a medical benefit fundraiser for Donna James from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Diamond Jim’s at 3317 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Barbecue plates will be sold for $10 each. For information, call 409-370-7538.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Backyard Citrus” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Friendswood Public Library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its fall drama classes for ages 6-16 at 3803 stater Highway 3 in Dickinson. Classes will be Sept. 10 through Oct. 29. For information and registration, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The German Texan Heritage Society Conference will be Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.germantexans.org or call 512-467-4569.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-area-turning-point/donate.
