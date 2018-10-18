The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 partnered with the Galveston Texas Pilots Association to provide a fish and shrimp dinner to honor first responders in Galveston and surrounding areas on Sept. 11. Pictured are Elks cooks, from left to right, Joe Conti, Matthew Jennings, and Paul Alvarado, with police officer J. Wess “Bubba” Jennings.