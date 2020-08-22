HAPPY BIRTHDAY Frederick Andrews, Victor Garrett, Jennifer Webb Joseph, Sheena Robinson, Myedestinee Wilson, Larry Chatman, Jonathan Milton, Toni Levine Simpson, Judith Chumba, Felicia Brooks, Roland Deyon, Frieda Boyd, Kim Robles, Tom Hyatt, Michael Pearson and Ginger Benson.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Allison Schoenvogel, Kadie Legnion, Darryl Glover, Chris Gilbert, Michael James, Jerome Stinson Jr., Albrena Woods, Keith Williams, Terri Sireno Burchfield, Marilyn Franklin, Derrick Mouton, Janice Harris, Gerrell Simmons, Ashley Pardue, La’Shardanai Burrell, Jeraud Samuels, Liz Plain, Ellen Smecca, Ella C. Jackson, Steve Werner and Ricky Gaspard.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Robert Hollins III, Raymond Zorn, Stephen Robichaud, Margaret Scofelia, August Rogers, Sean O’Donohoe, Sondra Baines, Magdalena Alvarado, Kimberly Patrick, Inez Robinson, Sheldon Beckles, Cheryl Swan, Earvin Gilbert Sr., Robert Estell Sr. and Cynthia Baigen Felter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.