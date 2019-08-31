HAPPY BIRTHDAY Seames O’Grady, James Loesch, Douglas Robb, Alan Robb, Carolyn Davis Henry, Yolanda Coronado, Karl Brooks, Frank Ovalle, Lola Johnson, the Rev. Johnny Grimes, Doris Chapman, Asher Mistretta, Vaniyah Foreman, Cheronda Ardoin, Renuard Kirksey, Jennifer Wafer, Patricia Johns, Tim Phillips, Sharon Clark, Lola Bell Johnson and Michelle Freeman.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Zacheus and Carletta Davis McGowan, celebrating six years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.