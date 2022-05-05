TODAY
Prekindergarten and kindergarten registration in the Clear Creek Independent School District for the 2022-23 school year will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. through Friday by appointment only. To register, visit ccisd.net/enroll; and for a complete listing of qualifications and information, visit ccisd.net/prek.
The Hitchcock Library’s Sewing Bee Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Hitchcock Community Center, 6905 Backstrom St. in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.herten berger21@gmail.com.
The Friendswood Gathering for the National Day of Prayer will be from noon to 1 p.m. today at the pavilion at Stevenson Park, 901 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Exalt the Lord who has established us” is the theme. For information, email steve.n.martin@sbcglobal.net or call 832-607-1734.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Rachal Hisler, legislative chair for the Chambers County Republican Women, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its mixed doubles program at 6 p.m. Thursdays through May 12 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The Baptist Ministers’ Association of Galveston County will coonclude its spring revival at 7 p.m. tonight at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Dennis C. Jones, pastor of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Houston, will be the evangelist. For information, email Eva Tillmon, sistert0806@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
Independence Village will have its Mad Hatters Fashion Show & Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Tickets are $75 and $100 for runway seats. For information, visit ivillagetexascity.org or call Judy Slocumb, 281-844-1891, or Susan Bailey, 832-692-7525.
The #WeStandWithUkraine fundraiser will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Galveston Island Brewery, 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, call 832-970-2344.
First Christian Church will have its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Household items, toys, clothes, baked goods and more will be available. For information, call 409-945-2241.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and Crenshaw Environmental Science Magnet team will have its second annual Young Gardeners Program Garden Market from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 416 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com/ygp-crenshaw-market or email Casey McAuliffe, info@gofarmersmarket.com.
The city of Dickinson and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Office will offer a free storm drain steward workshop and volunteer project from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in council chambers at city hall, 4403 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. To sign up, visit dickinsontexas.gov/backthebayou.
Choose to Dream will have its free Mother/Daughter Line Dance event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. There will be door prizes; donations will be accepted. For information, email Loreal Hunter, elevatenstyle@yahoo.com, or call the park at 409-797-3700.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Mother’s Day craft event at 1 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Participants will get to make flower wreaths using cupcake holders. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Galveston County Tax Office will offer its Effectively Protest Value Class at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
My Sister’s Keeper will have its annual fun walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit roseministriesmsk.com. For information, contact Karen Rose, mysisterskeepers2010@gmail.com or 409-739-3802.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its Home Fruit Growers Tours from 9 a.m. to noon May 14 at 5202 Highland Road in Santa Fe; 4102 Main St. in La Marque; and 6309 Ave. U in Dickinson. No registration required; rain or shine. For information, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Mainland Express will have registration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 14 at the technical building at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For boys ages 5-12; and ages 5-13 for girls. For information, call Willie Holmes, 409-771-0261, or Durkelyn Haynes, 409-939-8781.
Texas City Independent School District is seeking community members to join its Community Facilities Advisory Committee to review plans for its 10-year plan for district facilities. Meetings will be held from May through August. For information, contact Melissa Tortorici, mtortorici@tcisd.org or 409-916-0114.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its backyard tour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 15. Admission is free. Participants can pick up list of homes at the Bayou Vista City Hall on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. For information, email Dianna Wilson, diwil42@yahoo.com.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary spring concert “Nature Sings” at 4 p.m. May 15 at Moody United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email Michael Gilbert, mgilbert@gc.edu.
May 16 is the deadline to call to schedule protest meeting, mail protest form or file online protest for property taxes at the Galveston Central Appraisal District. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church’s Guardians of the Temple Health Ministry will offer a free webinar “A Toolkit for Mental Wellness — Ending the Silence” at 6:30 p.m. May 20 via Zoom. For information and the link, visit mckinneyumc.net or call Geri Carroll, 409-2187-8793.
The city of Galveston will have its hurricane preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at 715 30th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-3710.
The Artist Boat will have its Sip & See event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 21 at its coastal heritage preserve in Galveston. Tickets are $30 a person and must be purchased in advance. Space is limited. For tickets and information, visit artistboat.org/cross-the-road or call 409-632-0388.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. June 1 is the deadline to register.
Island East-End Theater Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer camp set for June 6 through June 24 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The school version of “Grease” will be presented. For incoming fifth-graders through graduating seniors. For registration information, visit islandetc.org/classes.
The Ursuline Academy alumni reunion will be at noon June 15 in the gym of Holy Family School, 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Take your own brown bag/lunch; drinks and prizes will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call Mary Ann Taylor, 409-739-3839.
The 2022 Juneteenth Festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. June 18 at Menard Park, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. If you’d like to participate, text 409-457-3570.
The 2022 Juneteenth Parade will begin at 1 p.m. June 18 at 26th and Ball streets and will travel down Ball Street and end at 41st and Ball St. in Galveston. A picnic will be afterward. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynetheia Pope, 409-996-5436.
The Galveston Symphony Orchestra will have its summer youth orchestra camp June 24 through June 30. For serious music students ages 10-19. Registration is $20. For information and registration, visit galvestonsymphony.org/youth-orchestra.
