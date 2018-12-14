Friday is the deadline to sign up for Moody Gardens’ annual Merry Kids’smas Scramble, which will be Saturday at 1700 Sydnor Lane in Galveston. Entry fee is $50, plus a new, unwrapped toy per player. For information, email golfsales@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-1200.
The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hooter’s at 6028 Heards Lane in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have a bake sale from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. There also will be a dart tournament for members only at 8 p.m. Friday. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Santa Claus will make his annual visit on a Friendswood Volunteer Fire Dept. fire truck from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in residential areas of the city (except gated communities and short cul-de-sacs). Santa Claus also will make an appearance from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kenneth Camp Fire Station No. 1 at 1610 Whitaker Drive. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its food fair from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags to carry goods. For information, call 281-337-2795.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver St., in Texas City. The group will have its Christmas gathering with breakfast. Call 409-739-5665.
The Galveston Art League will present an apron workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $55; all materials provided ($7 for a second apron). To register, visit galves tonartleague.com or call 409-621-1008.
The La Marque Cemetery Board will participate in the 2018 National Wreaths Across America Day at 11 a.m. Saturday at 1709 S. Oak St. in La Marque. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 10:30 a.m. For information, call 409-938-9255.
Fairview Cemetery will participate in the 2018 National Wreaths Across America Day at 11 a.m. Saturday at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. For information, call 713-373-7292 or 281-581-2453. Visit www.Wreaths AcrossAmerica.org.
Author Susan P. Baker will be signing copies of her book “Murder and Madness: A Mavis Davis Mystery, No. 3” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Wild About Texas will perform. Admission is $10. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its annual Christmas party from 8 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Pushing Us and Sharing Hope, P.U.S.H., will have its inaugural Legacy Walk from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Registration will begin at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To sign up or see route, visit www.push-foundation.org.
