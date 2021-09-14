Sorry, an error occurred.
Windy with rain likely. High 83F. SW winds at 40 to 60 mph, decreasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Windy with rain showers in the evening becoming steadier overnight. Low around 75F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: September 13, 2021 @ 11:47 pm
September 14, 2021
Wednesday
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
7 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
Thursday
5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.
6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.
Monday
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.
6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.
6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.
6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial
names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
