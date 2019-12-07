Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual CASI Chili Cook-off and open challenge pinto bean contest Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the entry fee is $10 with the donation of an unwrapped toy (if no toy, then registration is $25). For information and rules, call 281-332-8733.
The Sunshine Center will have its annual holiday sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. All proceeds will benefit the Day Habilitation Enrichment Fund at the center. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 1 of 3 — Growing from Seed” class from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, call 281-309-5065.
Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital will have its annual Tinsel and Tails Pet Blessing and Adoption event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday outside the hospital’s south lobby, 18300 Houston Methodist Drive, in Houston. Take your pets for a holiday blessing, blessing certificate keepsake and special gift. Donations of pet food and related items also will be accepted. For information, call 281-523-2259.
The NAMI Gulf Coast Partnerships free mental health education class will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the training room of United Way Galveston Mainland, 2800 Texas Ave., in Texas City. A light breakfast and lunch will be served. Attendees are asked to RSVP by calling 281-585-3500.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its annual police escorted motorcycle run to the Ronald McDonald House leaving at 11 a.m. Saturday from Kat’s Place, 1219 Walnut St., in La Marque. Staging begins at 9:30 a.m. Take a small toy, nonperishable food, or a pair of socks for children’s wish list. For information, call Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have its chili cook-off at noon Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. All are welcome. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-763-2136.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its annual children’s Christmas party for all ages from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Santa Claus will be present, and there will be food, games and prizes. For information, call 409-762-1212.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
The community is invited to participate for free in the Christmas caroler dress up festivities from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28 at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The Bay Area Chorus will present a Christmas performance at 4 p.m. Saturday at Villa de Matel, 6510 Lawndale St., in Houston; and at 4 p.m. Sunday at Clear Lake Presbyterian Church, 1511 El Dorado, in Houston. For tickets and information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Crystaland Parade from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Registration forms are available at discoverbolivar.com.
”The Night Before Christmas” story time will be at 6 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28 at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 409-744-1500.
Let’s Dance will have its “A Cool Yule” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Lowel and Debi will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
