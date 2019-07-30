The Kiwanis Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at The Meridian Retirement Community, 2228 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Visit www.galvestonkiwanis.com.
Seeding Galveston’s weekly farm stand market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Fresh produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. Attendees can visit with the goats and chickens too. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westhaven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St., in Texas City. Call Clara Scott, 409-655-7750.
Assistance League of the Bay Area is in need of donations for its resale shop. Gently used clothing, shoes, home goods, jewelry and furniture can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 100 E. NASA Road 1 in Webster. For information, call 281-554-2594.
The Line Dance Exercise Group meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. No previous experience is needed. Classes are free. Call 409-771-1105.
Free summer meals will be available for ages 18 and younger from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays through Aug. 14 at the Galveston County Health District’s Women, Infants and Children office at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101, in Texas City. Space is limited. First come, first served. For information, call 409-949-3474.
The Galveston Rotary Club will meet at noon Wednesdays at Fisherman’s Wharf, 2200 Harborside Drive, in Galveston. For information, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224.
The Dickinson Rotary Club will meet at noon Wednesdays in the board room at First United Methodist Church at 2218 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Contact Tom Cassano, tacsrtx1946@hotmail.com or 281-989-3279.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
Blessings-n-Bargains Resale Shop will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 505 and 507 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Household items, clothing, small appliances, and more are available. Call 409-771-9511.
The city of League City offers free ballroom dancing from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 S. Dickinson, in League City. All are welcome to participate ($25 activity membership card is required for nonresidents; and for residents ages 55 and younger, check with city officials for fee, 281-554-1180). Lessons will not be provided. No partner is required. For information, email nevabill@gmail.com.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council’s annual summer social will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Topgallant (upstairs in the League Building) at 2301 Strand St. in Galveston. Members and interested parties are invited. Attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting www.GalvestonNatureTourism.org.
The Dickinson Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Weigh-ins will start at 6 p.m. The first meeting is free. Call Amy McReynolds, 832-802-3191, or Brenda Traweek, 713-380-8115.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Wednesday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
