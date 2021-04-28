Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon today virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/ galvestonrotary.
THURSDAY
A bilingual Federal Emergency Management Agency outreach assistance request gathering will be available from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at Galveston Independent School District’s Scott building at 4116 Ave. N 1/2 in Galveston. There also will be help for anyone who’s deaf and/or mute. For information, email Vivian Hernandez, vivianhernan dez@gisd.org, or call Hilda Garcia at 409-761-6400.
The Pilot Club of Dickinson will have its 24th annual golf tournament from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Top Golf in Webster. Entry fee is $125 per person, which includes dinner and an open bar. To register, contact LeeAnn Crowder at lee2crowder@aol.com or 281-337-4222.
The city of Texas City will present “COVID-19: One Year Later & The Path Ahead” from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Mayor Dedrick Johnson, Page Michel, Thomas Munoz, Dr. Philip Keiser and Melissa Duarte, will be the speakers. Seating is limited. For information, visit www.texascitytx.gov.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
The Ball High School Class of 1976 is accepting applications for its scholarship in memory of Sterling W. Patrick through Friday. Ball High School seniors can apply in their counselors office or visit www.gisd.org/Page/11465.
The Hitchcock Heritage Society will have a bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Friday in the lobby of Texas First Bank at 8128 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. If you’d like to donate money or baked goods, call JoAnn Robinson at 409-986-5036.
The Galveston County Master Gardener May Day Sale will be from noon Friday to noon May 1 virtually at https://store.galvestonmg.org. Browse online beginning Friday and schedule a curbside pickup time.
College of the Mainland will have its community grand open house at 3 p.m. Friday at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Attendees will get to tour the new learning spaces in the Steam Building. For information, visit com.edu or call Monique Sennet, 409-933-8438.
SATURDAY
Satori School will have its 40th annual BBQ & Silent Auction fundraiser virtually Saturday. Participants can preorder a whole brisket for $100; must pickup Saturday. Silent auction goes live Saturday and ends May 7. To register, visit fundraiser.bid/satori2021 and for information, email director@satorischool.net.
The city of Texas City and LULAC No. 255 will have its Cinco de Mayo parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. The route will travel south down 21st Street and end at the Rotary Pavilion in Nessler Park in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5990.
Meals on Wheels of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to help with its Water on Wheels distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To sign up, visit www.volunteerhou.org or call Lauren Lewis at 281-818-0855.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present its 25th annual Grand Kids Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the downtown Postoffice Street district from 20th to 23rd streets. Admission is free. For information, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com or call 800-821-1894.
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Various vendors will be selling a wide variety of wares. There also will be concessions. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net.
The 47th annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and May 8 and May 9 in Galveston. Tickets are $35 per person in advance and $40 per person beginning Monday. To purchase tickets, visit galvestonhistory.org. For information, call 409-765-3424.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ceramic and Pottery Center at 900 state Highway 3 N. in League City. For information, visit www.saltgrasspotters.com or call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993.
The city of Galveston will conclude its annual clean-up initiative with a paper shredding opportunity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Recycling Center at 702 61st St. in Galveston. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its inaugural salsa contest Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $15. Entry turn in time is 12:15 p.m. and judging begins at 12:30 p.m. Quesadillas also will be served for an $8 donation afterward. For information and time, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call the Rev. Roy Nickerson, 409-599-8847, or Jan Nickerson, 281-763-4512.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its online auction fundraiser and gala, “The Song Goes On,” Monday through May 7 at www.bayareachorus.rallyup.com. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Galveston County Health District and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will be administering the Moderna vaccine from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Compton Community Enrichment Center at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Registration is suggested, but not required. To register, call 409-938-2270. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
