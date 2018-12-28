The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hooter’s at 6028 Heards Lane in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament for members only at 8 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its 2019 Eco-Art Winter Camp for ages 5-12 at www.artistboat.org. Day camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Jan. 4. For information, call 409-770-0722.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 31 at www.ycfund.org. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell at lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
