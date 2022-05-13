TODAY
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer free diapers for children and adults from 9 a.m. to noon today at the Compton Community Outreach Center, 2628 Ball Ave. (rear) in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-299-1394.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit the entries accepted into its spring juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through May 29 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide a free lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Galveston County Health District also will be on hand to offer a few services. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-299-1394.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
My Sister’s Keeper will have its annual fun walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit roseministriesmsk.com. For information, contact Karen Rose, mysisterskeepers2010@gmail.com or 409-739-3802.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its Home Fruit Growers Tours from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 5202 Highland Road in Santa Fe; 4102 Main St. in La Marque; and 6309 Ave. U in Dickinson. No registration required; rain or shine. For information, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
College of the Mainland will have its 2022 commencement ceremonies from 10 a.m. to noon (graduates receiving an associate of science, arts, arts in teaching or Texas certificate of high school equivalency) and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (graduates receiving an Associate of Applied Science or certificate) at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany in La Marque. For information, visit com.edu.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The Johnny Mitchell branch of the Boys & Girls Club will have its Fun Fest event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. There will be games, food and prizes. For information, email Monica Jones, mjones@bgcgh.org.
Mainland Express will have registration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the technical building at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For boys ages 5-12; and ages 5-13 for girls. For information, call Willie Holmes, 409-771-0261, or Durkelyn Haynes, 409-939-8781.
UPCOMING
Texas City Independent School District is seeking community members to join its Community Facilities Advisory Committee to review plans for its 10-year plan for district facilities. Meetings will be held from May through August. For information, contact Melissa Tortorici, mtortorici@tcisd.org or 409-916-0114.
Carter Temple C.M.E. Church will celebrate its homecoming and church anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 3907 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, email erwgulley@aol.com.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its backyard tour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Participants can pick up list of homes at the Bayou Vista City Hall on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. For information, email Dianna Wilson, diwil42@yahoo.com.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 21 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. Greg Bostwick, of Beaumont, will speak on climate change. Dinner is $50 a person. RSVP by Sunday. To RSVP, contact Tess Stone, tess@rdsol.com or 469-955-7034.
Monday is the deadline to call to schedule protest meeting, mail protest form or file online protest for property taxes at the Galveston Central Appraisal District. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Boys & Girls Club of Galveston’s Youth Heritage Chorale is seeking youth to participate for the upcoming Juneteenth celebration. Rehearsals will be at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 and June 14 at 4420 Ave. P; and May 24 and May 31 at Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, contact June Collins Pulliam, director@fanfare lma.com or 409-762-8477, Ext. 2.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church’s Guardians of the Temple Health Ministry will offer a free webinar “A Toolkit for Mental Wellness — Ending the Silence” at 6:30 p.m. May 20 via Zoom. For information and the link, visit mckin neyumc.net or call Geri Carroll, 409-2187-8793.
The Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. May 21 at Westwood Elementary School, 506 W. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. Pastor Mario Ayala will be the speaker. Breakfast is $5. For information, call Byron or Carol Fulk, 713-408-4785.
Bay Area Habitat will have its 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. May 21 at Walter Hall Park, 807 state Highway 3 N. in League City. Registration is $35 a person or $40 day of. For information and registration, visit bahfh.org/ 2022-5k.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 9 a.m. May 21 at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. The group will participate in a service project trimming vegetation causing obstructions for motorists. The group will provide trash bags, but take your own trimmers. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
The city of Galveston will have its hurricane preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at 715 30th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-3710.
The Galveston chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will have its third annual Ennis Williams scholarship luncheon at noon May 21 in the ballroom of the Island Hilton Hotel, 5500 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $40 per person. To purchase, visit gamma-pi-lambda.com or call Darrell Brightmon, 713-562-1068, or Hank Thierry, 409-771-4470.
The Artist Boat will have its Sip & See event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 21 at its coastal heritage preserve in Galveston. Tickets are $30 a person and must be purchased in advance. Space is limited. For tickets and information, visit artistboat.org/cross-the-road or call 409-632-0388.
Author Lance Scott Walker will be singing copies of his new book “DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 28 at The Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St.; and at 6 p.m. May 28 at The Proletariat Gallery, 2221 Market St., Suite 100 in Galveston. There also will be a question-and-answer segment after the 6 p.m. event. For information, visit his Facebook page.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. June 1 is the deadline to register.
Artist Boat will have its Ocean Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 4 at East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Drive in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
Juneteenth Development Inc. is seeking young ladies ages 17-22 to compete for its annual scholarship gala set for 6 p.m. June 5 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
The Ursuline Academy alumni reunion will be at noon June 15 in the gym of Holy Family School, 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Take your own brown bag/lunch; drinks and prizes will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call Mary Ann Taylor, 409-739-3839.
