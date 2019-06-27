The Galveston Summer Beach Band will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sealy Gazebo across from Rosenberg Library at 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. It was rescheduled from a rain out Tuesday. Take your own chairs and blankets. Benches also will be provided. For information, call Frank Incaprera, 409-599-5009.
The nonprofit Sunshine Resale Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at 6915 Second St. in Hitchcock. Clothes, furniture, collectibles, costume jewelry, kitchen ware, books, small appliances and linens will be available for purchase. Every first Friday is half price sale day on selected items. Call 409-986-5632.
The Dickinson Historical Society will have its throwback social at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Dickinson Historical Railroad Center, 218 FM 517 W., in Dickinson. Local author, Ernie Deats, will be the guest speaker. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 281-534-4367.
The women’s cancer support group will meet from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Thursdays upstairs at The Mosquito Café, 628 14th St., in Galveston. Participants must enter through the back door of the restaurant. Call 409-762-8187.
Seniors ages 55 and older are invited to join the Seaside Seniors for lunch and fellowship at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Jinkins Hall at Grace Episcopal Church, 1115 36th St., in Galveston. Lunch is provided with a $4 donation welcome. Table games will be provided. For information, call Jeff Pitsenbarger, 281-389-1963.
Texas City Noon Lions Club will meet at noon Thursdays at the Los Aztecas Bar and Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway, in Texas City. New members are welcome. Call 281-678-8148.
The Rotary Club of the Mainland will meet at noon Thursdays at Kelly’s Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Call Craig Watt, 409-934-8018.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. SNAP will be accepted and SNAP Double Dollars will be distributed, and WIC vouchers will be distributed and accepted as well. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve a steak dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $15 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Texas City Evening Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31 1/2 St., in Texas City. Call Stephanie Maguire, 409-939-4466.
The West Beach Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. Call Gay Fundling, 409-737-2020, 409-599-5903, or 409-789-1119.
The Sons of the American Legion Post No. 554 will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
