TODAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. today at Art of Coffee at 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. Zoom participation also is available. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
THURSDAY
Gulf Coast Self-Advocates will have a garage sale daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at New Life Fellowship Church at 2700 Texas Ave. in Texas City. For information, email info@arcgulfcoast.org or call Ricky Broussard at 281-241-1850.
The Galveston Independent School District will have a consultation meeting for any nonprofit private school and/or homeschooled students, who legally qualify as nonprofit at 9 a.m. Thursday in its library at the support center at 3904 Ave. T in Galveston. For information, contact Annette Scott, annettescott@gisd.org or 409-766-5116.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. The Rev. Judy Guidry, from Glorious Connection, will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorene nieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Thursday. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
La Izquierda will present its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday’s through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Kevin Anthony and G-Town, and the Phil Lerma Trio will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierdaf est.com or 832-488-0407.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Thursday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
G. Lee Gallery and CASA of Galveston County will present the new virtual show “I Saw the Lights” featuring Jaston Williams Thursday through June 28. Tickets are $25 per person; group tickets also are available. To purchase tickets, visit ShowTix4U. Donations also will be accepted at www.casagalveston.org. For information, call 409-572-2552.
FRIDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Louisiana Irises” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Monica Martens, Ed.D., will present the class. Must pre-register. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Alvin Tropea, director of the feast at St. John the Baptist, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Nia Cultural Center will present its “Legacies of Excellence” Juneteenth celebration event at 6 p.m. Friday at the Juneteenth Legacy Project’s headquarters at 2211 Strand St. in Galveston. Naomi Carrier will be the presenter. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a dance night event featuring DJ Julie from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
SATURDAY
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have a book signing for the book “Lost Restaurants of Galveston’s African American Community” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bishop’s Palace at 1402 Broadway in Galveston. The authors are Tommie Boudreaux, Ella Lewis, Alice Gatson, and Greg Samford. The book is $21.99 and is available for purchase at www.galvestonhistory.org/lostrestaurants and also will be available at Bishop’s Palace.
Artist Boat will have its World Ocean Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Stewart Beach at 201 Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, visit www.artistboat.org/world-oceans-day-festival or call 409-632-0388.
The Sons of American Legion Post No. 554 will host a fried chicken dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A $10 minimum donation is asked. To preorder, call 281-332-8733.
The gospel group, Psalms Journey will be live in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lighthouse Galveston at 7402 Stewart Road in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call Vivian Gomez at 505-228-1127.
SUNDAY
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 22nd anniversary of its pastor, Joyce M. Ford, at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. The Rev. Eddie Guillory, of the New Life Changing Ministries Church in Houston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
First Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through June 17 at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. For ages 6 through adults. Registration is free. To sign up, visit fbcgalveston.org or call 409-763-1840.
UPCOMING
The city of Texas City will have its Juneteenth golf tournament at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Bayou Golf Course, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive in Texas City. Registration is $75 per person, or $300 for a team of four. To sign up, contact Chria McCall, cmccall@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3034.
