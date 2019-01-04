The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hooter’s at 6028 Heards Lane in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. Nick Adams, an author, Australian native, and founder of Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness, will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com or visit www.clearcreekw.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Jan. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
There will be a free weight loss seminar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Sea Star Base Galveston at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. A free book will be given away to the first 50 people who RSVP. To RSVP, email doc@rightsizeweightloss.org or call 409-457-7894.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-763-2136.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
The Galveston Art League will offer a free bird mask workshop for children from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. All materials will be included. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Lowell and Debi will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
Festival of Lights and ICE LAND Pole-to-Pole at Moody Gardens will be open daily through Sunday at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.moodygardens.org/holiday_season or call 409-744-4673.
Magical Winter Lights will be open daily through Sunday at Gulf Greyhound Park at 1000 FM 2004 in La Marque. For tickets and information, visit magicalwinterlights.com or call RoShelle Salinas at 281-509-1682.
The Galveston Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at 29th and Church streets in Galveston. The parade will proceed down 29th Street and end at Menard Park. If you’d like to participate, contact Gilbert Robinson at galveston mlkparade@yahoo.com or 409-771-8567.
The La Marque Alumni Association will have its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade at 10 a.m. Jan. 21. The parade will begin at La Marque High School at 300 Vauthier Road, turn right on FM 1765, make a left on Bell Drive, and end at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church. The program celebration will be immediately afterward at the church. If you’d like to participate, call Nakisha Paul at 409-766-0049, or John Humphrey at 409-526-6463.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting entries for its annual Winter Juried Art Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For entry fees and information, visit www.galvestonartleague.com.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 31 at www.ycfund.org. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell at lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.