The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 23 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its coffee tour breakfast event today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon today at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
The Galveston Heritage Chorale will have its annual concert at 4 p.m. today at Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2015 Broadway, in Galveston. Dorceal Duckens, accompanied by Phillip Hall and Joy Hague will be the featured guests. Admission is free. For information, email pray4agape.love@yahoo.com.
UPCOMING
Orders are being taken for a fried catfish fundraiser supporting residents of The Independence Village through Monday. Dinners are $12 each and will be available for pickup starting at 11 a.m. Friday at 905 state Highway 3 N. in Texas City. Delivery available for 10 or more orders. For information, call 409-935-4335.
The Old Central Cultural Center will have its seventh annual Black Heritage Banquet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Goodwille Pierre will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $25 per person and a table of eight is $250. For information and tickets, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Fresh Vision Another Chance Group will meet at 6 p.m. Saturday and March 29 at New Vision Church, 2311 24th St., in Dickinson. The group is for persons/families presently enrolled in the criminal justice system through parole/probation and community service. For information and to register, contact Kim Yancy, kimjyancy@gmail.com or 713-320-2899.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person and must be purchased by Friday. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call Angela Wilson, 409-939-2685 or visit EventBrite.
The University of Texas Medical Branch will have its annual Causeway FunD Run March 21. For information, visit www.CausewayRun.com or call 409-772-3006.
City of Galveston first responders are invited to an appreciation lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 28 at First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Dine in, carryout or delivery will be available. To RSVP or get more information, call 409-763-1840 or 409-457-9256.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions, which are set for June 8 through June 26 (incoming 6-12 grade) or July 27 through Aug. 14 (incoming 1-5 grade) at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For information, email jennifer_ islandetc@msn.com or call 409-762-3556.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
