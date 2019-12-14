The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Breakfast with Santa event from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. The post also will show the Army vs. Navy game at 3 p.m. and have karaoke with DJ SGM at 8 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have its annual Holiday with the Cranes Saturday and Sunday. For itinerary and registration, visit www.galvestonnaturetourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
Friendswood Animal Control will have its annual holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood. Donations of pet treats, training items, and toys also will be accepted. For information, call 281-996-3390.
The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will participate in the annual national Wreaths Across America Day at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Cemetery, 901 N. Kansas Ave., in League City. Take your own chair. For information, call Susan Adams, 713-906-8844.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
Author Myra Hargrave McIlvain will be signing copies of her book “Stein House: A German Family Saga” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The city of Friendswood will have its 12th annual Santa in the Park event beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. The Christmas parade will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a tree lighting and fireworks set for 7:30 p.m. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3219.
The community is invited to participate for free in the Christmas caroler dress up festivities from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28 at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-1500.
”The Night Before Christmas” story time will be at 6 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28 at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The Galveston Municipal Police Association will have its Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Saturday. The route will begin at 25th and Santa Fe Place streets and will move south to Postoffice Street, turn east to 19th Street, north to The Strand, and end on 25th Street. To sign up to participate, visit www.galvestontx.gov/christmasparade.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The 12th annual Santa’s Night Out fundraiser will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Murphy’s Irish Pub, 213 22nd St., in Galveston. Proceeds benefit the Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County. For a list of participating stops and specials, visit www.facebook.com/santasnightout. For information, email will@archivemade.com or call 806-236-0715.
