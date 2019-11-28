The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Thanksgiving potluck dinner at noon Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will serve a Thanksgiving dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 3029 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are invited. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is recruiting men and women to call high school boys and girls games in Galveston County through Friday. No experience required. Free training classes will be provided. Must be 18 and older. For information, call George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317, or Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835.
The Resource and Crisis Center will have its inaugural 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Friday beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rccgc.org/5K. For information, call 409-443-0501.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is accepting registration for its fifth annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event at casagalveston.org/walk. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Rotary Pavilion at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, call 409-572-2552, Ext. 1.
Registration is open for the Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission’s annual Christmas Lights Contest through Dec. 9. Residents of La Marque are encouraged to register and/or nominate neighbors for festive décor at beautiful.cityoflamarque.org. Winners will be announced Dec. 17.
Donations of toiletries such as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, and socks will be collected from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Dec. 21 at 102 S. Bell Drive in La Marque. Items are asked to be put into an old purse and dropped off. For information, call Nikki Melvin, 832-646-3122.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present a citrus seminar and tasting from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its A Very Victorian Christmas event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 6 at Fish Tales, 2502 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For tickets and information, call Kitty Watts, 409-692-9924.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual CASI Chili Cook-off and open challenge pinto bean contest Dec. 7 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the entry fee is $10 with the donation of an unwrapped toy (if no toy, then registration is $25). For information and rules, call 281-332-8733.
The Sunshine Center will have its annual holiday sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. All proceeds will benefit the Day Habilitation Enrichment Fund at the center. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 1 of 3 — Growing from Seed” class from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its annual police escorted motorcycle run to the Ronald McDonald House leaving at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 from Kat’s Place, 1219 Walnut St., in La Marque. Staging begins at 9:30 a.m. Take a small toy, nonperishable food, or a pair of socks for children’s wish list. For information, call Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
The Bay Area Chorus will present a Christmas performance at 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Villa de Matel, 6510 Lawndale St., in Houston; and at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Clear Lake Presbyterian Church, 1511 El Dorado, in Houston. For tickets and information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
Let’s Dance will have its “A Cool Yule” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Dec. 7 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on how to make Zentangle Christmas ornaments from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Victoria McMillen will lead the presentation. Registration is $25 per person and includes supplies. To register, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
Auditions for Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire” will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. For a complete description of characters needed, visit www. harbourtheater.com.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its 21st annual Tree of Angels ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center, 600 59th St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-5124.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Breakfast with Santa event from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. The post also will show the Army vs. Navy game at 3 p.m. and have karaoke with DJ SGM at 8 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Let’s Dance will have its “Come to the Cabaret” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Jan. 4 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
Assistance League of the Bay Area will have its Mamma Mia “The Party” fundraising gala event Feb. 8 at Lakewood Yacht Club. Tickets are $125 per person. For tickets and information, visit www.assistanceleague.org/bay-area.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway to Hope style show and luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 in the grand ballroom of the San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, visit www.salvation armygalvestoncounty.org or call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
