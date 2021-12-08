TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
United Way Galveston County Mainland will sponsor a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today in its training room at 2800 Texas Ave. in Texas City. To register, visit giveblood.org and enter code UWGC. For information, call 409-948-4211.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. today at Art of Coffee, 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The League City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today at the League City Recreation Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitygardenclub.org.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon today at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet today at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
UPCOMING
The Trinity Epsicopal School Choir will perform holiday music at 10 a.m. Thursday in the lobby of HomeTown Bank of Galveston, 1801 45th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call Elise Worthen, 409-763-1271, Ext. 1086.
The Webster chapter of AARP No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. The Friendswood High School Chamber Singers will be on program. Annual dues are $8. For information, email Lynne Justis, aarp chapter199@yahoo.com.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet and have its Christmas party from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Thursday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
G3.com is seeking volunteers to help with its toy distribution parade from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. To sign up, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Nia Cultural Center will have its Movers and Shapers networking mixer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, 2217 Strand St. Suite 101 in Galveston. Tickets are $20 per person. For information, contact Sue Johnson, suejohnson54@hotmail.com or 409-457-8955.
The Galveston Naval Museum will host its paranormal Ghost Hunt with Longhorn Paranormal from 8 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday; and 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at Seawolf Park, 100 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston. General admission is $60 and VIP tickets are $110. For information and tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3xSL7VN or call Aric Deuel, 409-770-3196.
Seaside Church will have its Bethlehem Street Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 16534 San Luis Pass Road in Jamaica Beach. There will be vendors, shopping, homemade soups, brisket, a bake sale and a bounce house for children. For information, call 409-354-9792.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; a drive-through clinic also will be available for ages 18 and older. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
The city of Texas City will present its Snow Spectacular event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Over 80,000 pounds of snow, snow slides, children activities, photos with Santa, vendors, music, arts and crafts and more will be available. For information, call 409-643-5990.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 and Auxiliary will have its Feed a Vet & First Responders Holiday Meal event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Free for all veterans and first responders. For information, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its homecoming program and fellowship at 1 p.m. Saturday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. Former members, family and friends are welcome. The oldest and youngest member also will be recognized. For information, call 409-739-3193.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will celebrate its 20th annual pastor and wife appreciation service beginning with a pre-anniversary event at 5 p.m. Saturday; and the anniversary service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Apostle Lois Lynch will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The city of Galveston will have its Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Saturday. The parade will begin at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and continue east to 25th Street. If you’d like to participate, visit galvestontx.gov/christmasparade. Entry fee is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Crystaland Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Saturday. The route begins at the courthouse annex building next to the Crystal Beach Fire Department, 930 Noble Carl Drive. If you’d like to participate, call 409-684-5940.
The Ball High School Class of 1975 will host a Christmas gala fundraiser from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday at The Tasting Room, 3005 Church St. in Galveston. Tickets are $85 per person and includes dinner, music and valet parking. Limited tickets. To purchase, visit Ballhi1975.myevent.com or go to Janet’s What A Seam, 3001 Ave. M in Galveston.
