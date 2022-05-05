City meetings May 5, 2022 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday6 p.m.: La Marque City Council, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.Tuesday5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corp., 1006 South Shore Drive, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.Wednesday6 p.m.: Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9255.May 127 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.May 169:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.May 179 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLine of cruise passengers in Galveston stretches for blocksMan found dead on Galveston beach in suspected suicideTwo children die in early morning Galveston house fireMan dies after being run over by own truck on Bolivar Peninsula, sheriff saysFire victims, ages 2 and 3, were children of Galveston firefighterState plans closure, demolition of I-45 bridge near Tiki IslandFormer Galveston County probation officer found guilty, sentenced to prison, probationAnn McLeod Moody, matriarch of famed Galveston family, dies at 84Developer acquires 500-slip Marina Del Sol in Kemah; $86M Tiki Island development soon to riseThree injured in crash on Galveston seawall charged in 'jugging' scheme CollectionsGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesThe Grand holds annual Kids FestivalGalveston County Fair & Rodeo auctionGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesIn Focus: Astros 3, Mariners 0In Focus: Astros 4, Mariners 0In Focus: Dynamo 4, Earthquakes 3In Focus: Astros 7, Mariners 2In Focus: Blue Jays 4, Astros 3Texas City observes 75th anniversary of the 1947 Disaster CommentedMake America Great Again by not voting for Democrats (83) Guest commentary: Tripoli treaty shows US was founded as a secular state (66) Don't fall for the GOPs deflections in November (59) Guest commentary: Democrats must stop engineering, let the market work (30) It's optics and cryptics in Galveston's marshal debate (30) Question of the week: Should the Texas-Mexico governments reinstate orders requiring commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo additional border inspections in effort to curb immigration? (26) Violent weekend leaves two dead; police searching for answers (20) Camps and campaigns form in fight over Galveston's code enforcement (18) State should do more for our public schools (18) Angry with Galveston marshals, islanders form advocacy group (17)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.