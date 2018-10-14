The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
Moody Gardens will have its annual Galveston Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Free admission will be offered for island residents and employees (must show ID or work bage or paycheck stub). For information, visit moodygardens.org or call 409-744-4673.
The San Jacinto Community Garden Fall Plant Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. For information, contact Kay Sandor at kay.sandor@gmail.com or 409-599-5609.
The 35th annual Greek Festival will be from noon to 6 p.m. today at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at 1824 Ball St. in Galveston. A $2 donation per person is asked for admission. Concessions also will be sold. For information, visit www.galvestongreekfestival.com or call 409-762-7591.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
Open auditions for “Annie” will be at 7 p.m. today and Monday at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Actors and dancers of all ages are needed. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Salvation Army of Galveston County will be accepting registration for its annual Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 601 51st St. in Galveston. For parents with children ages 12 and younger. For qualifications, visit www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org.
The Boys & Girls Club will have free fall registration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The League City Lions LEO Club will have a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. A $5 donation per dinner is asked. For information, contact Trey Schoellkopf at info@leaguecitylions.com or 281-332-8739.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its meet the candidates luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Sam Houston Room of The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. Tickets are $25. Take a book to exchange. To RSVP, email Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net.
The Galveston Propeller Club will have its fried catfish/shrimp and chicken strips all-you-can-eat dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Tickets are $40 for adults or $30 for students. To RSVP, email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The Galveston County Audubon Group and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a presentation, “Are You Sure of Your Shorebirds,” by Kristine Rivers at 7 p.m. in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Genealogy Network of Texas will have its genealogy lock-in from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Six live-streamed genealogy webinars will be presented. Take your own lunch. For information, call Lauren Martino at 409-763-8854, Ext. 117.
The Ball High School Class of 1989 will have a homecoming dance fundraiser from 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. All alumni are invited. For information and tickets, call Angela Wilson, 409-939-2685.
The Ball High School Class of 1978 will celebrate its 40-year reunion Friday and Saturday in Galveston. Registration is $40 per person or $60 per couple through Monday. The cost increases to $60 per person afterward. For information, contact Vanessa Jefferson at fore verbhs78@yahoo.com or 409-996-1860.
The Texas City High School Class of 1963 will celebrate its 55-year reunion from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Café at 513 6th St. in Texas City. Registration is $18 per person. Payments can be mailed to Judy Goff Pyburn, P.O. Box 421, Manvel, TX 77578. For information, call Barbara McQuaig at 409-457-9162.
The Texas City High School Class of 1973 will have its 45-year reunion Saturday at Kukral Hall at 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. The cost is $45 per person. For information, contact Joanne Ozon Gongora at 1973tchs@gmail.com, or Deborah DeCuir Pirtle at dpirtle54@att.net.
The Clear Lake Elks annual barbecue cook-off and motorcycle fun run will be Saturday at 623 Hanson Road in Kemah. The run will begin at 8 a.m. and the public festivities begin at 10:30 a.m. For information, contact Jim Ott at j.ott1@verizon.net or 713-829-2199.
The Galveston County Audubon Group and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a birding field trip from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday on the East End of Galveston. Participants should meet at the Fort San Jacinto Historic Point parking area. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston County Master Gardener Fall Plant Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. An informational presentation will be from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 409-281-5065.
The 33rd annual Countryfest Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Blue’s Fest from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Proceeds will benefit for building repairs after Hurricane Harvey. A $10 entry donation is asked. For information, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its annual Veterans Day Parade at 9 a.m. Nov. 10. The parade will begin at the Dickinson Independent School District’s administration building on FM 517 and end at the Post at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser through Nov. 21 at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 1 on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
