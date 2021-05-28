HAPPY BIRTHDAY Valencia Tyler, Leticia Rodriguez, Mikel Joseph Easley, Doris Gilmore, Linda Bencivenga, Mark Delanney, Jay Prior, Victoria Johnson and Sharonda Ross-Newby.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY John and Mary Franklin, celebrating 45 years; and Herman and Patrice Houston, celebrating 36 years of marriage.
