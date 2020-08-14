The Galveston Islamic Center will resume its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays and will also provide a free bagged lunch (while supplies last) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
SATURDAY
The We R.O.C.K. (Reconstruction of Christ Kids) nonprofit will have its annual back-to-school drive-by bash from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. in Dickinson. Free backpacks, supplies and face masks will be given away. First come, first served. For information, call Roslyn Barnett, 713-252-8634.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Rodger Rees, director and CEO of the Port of Galveston, will be the guest speaker. To join the meeting, enter ID: 899-7445-3011 and password: 102623. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
SUNDAY
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 36th pastoral and wife anniversary of the Rev. Roy Lee Smith and his wife, Sadie, at 11 a.m. Sunday at 207 Fulton St. in Texas City. Pastor Earl Langham and True Faith Missionary Baptist Church will be the special guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
In lieu of the annual book sale, Rosenberg Library will hold a genre or subject-focused book sale in its Friends’ Bookshop on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. The sale will be available from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through Aug. 31. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farm Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
Catholic Charities’ Beacon of Hope Center and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute food to those in need at 9 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30 at the Galveston Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Drive-through only. For information, visit CatholicCharities.org/covidFoodDistribution.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
THURSDAY
Seniors ages 60 and older are invited to The 1895 Moody Mansion’s free “Senior Hours” from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27 at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Advance registration is required. To register, call 409-765-9770. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org.
UPCOMING
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual information session for potential advocates at 11 a.m. Aug. 21. To sign up, email kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will give away free backpacks via drive-through and/or walk-up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Must preregister. To sign up, call 409-935-1100 between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays beginning Aug. 24 through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. For tuition information and registration, visit bayareayouthsingers.org, email info@bayarea youthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit diverse artworks accepted into its annual fall juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 5 through Sept. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 via Zoom. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
Independence Village will present its virtual gala and resident fashion show “Under the Sea” at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. For information, call 832-692-7525 or email texasrealtorsusan@ comcast.net.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Sept. 26 at Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfoundation.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Santa Fe High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will participate in “The Walk” at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 beginning at the Santa Fe Old School Museum, 13304 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Rain date is Oct. 3. For information, call Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 in Galveston’s Historic Downtown Cultural Arts District on Postoffice Street. Rain or shine; live or virtual. For information, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its 44th annual chili supper Oct. 28 at a location TBD. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
ONGOING
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering free microchips for 500 pets from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Must call to set up appointment. Call 409-948-2485.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Galveston Island Humane Society is seeking recipes for dog and cat treats to be featured in an upcoming publication. To submit a recipe, email info@galvestonhumane.org by Aug. 21. For information, call Caroline Pate, 409-740-1919.
The Jehovah’s Witness Convention is available online at jw.org. Topics and new content will be presented each week through Aug. 29. For information, visit the site.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host its meetings virtually each month. For information, topics and links to access meetings, visit
www.Tx BayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19. Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires.For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
