The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Chile Peppers from A to Z” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today virtually. Master Gardener Gene Speller will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Art League’s Winter Juried Show will be from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Feb. 22 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer a pet adoption special for Valentine’s Day from noon to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. All dogs and cats will be available for $14 each. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
Hitchcock Public Library will have story time live at 1 p.m. today via its Facebook page. For ages 1-5. “Pete the Cat Valentine” will be presented. For information, visit www.hitchcockpublic library.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
Hitchcock Public Library will have a Valentine bird craft event for children at 1:30 p.m. today via its Facebook page. For ages 3-10. Parents can pick up craft kit from the bin by the library’s front door. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darch er@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Old Lovegood Girls” by Gail Godwin will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Elks Lodge No. 126 will be selling barbecue dinners from 11 a.m. until all sold out Friday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Dinners are $12 per plate. To place an order or get information, call 409-789-5792.
The Pirates & Mermaids Mardi Gras parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Crystal Beach. The parade will begin at Jose’s Cantina, 1021 state Highway 87 and end at Gregory Park, 2292 state Highway 87. For information, call the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce at 409-684-5940.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a crafting event for adults at 1 p.m. Saturday live via its Facebook page. The group will make a a gum machine candy dish. For information and the supply list, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through March 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Arts Center will present the “Wave” exhibit by Ronald L. Jones through April 18; and “Boy Life in America” by Stephen Wilson through Feb. 28 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information and exact times, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org or call 409-763-2403.
The Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas and the Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will present its “A Krewe Affair” virtual party featuring an evening of music and fun with DJ Def Jam Blaster from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. To participate, visit https://galveston.rallyup.com/iif. Raffle tickets also are available for $10 each. For information, call 281-455-7866.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through March 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galves tontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Feb. 26 in the Mainsail Room on the second floor of the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-5157.
Texas City Independent School District will host a virtual technology parent support session to help guide parents through the district’s Canvas and Skyward Family Access systems from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22 on its website at www.tcisd.org/reopening. For information, call Melissa Tortorici, 409-916-0114.
TUESDAY
The third installment of Galveston College’s 2021 lecture series on Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment will be presented at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Susan P. Schoelwer will present “What Can We Learn from the Exhibit ‘Lives Bound Together: Slavery at George Washington’s Mount Vernon?’” To access the meeting, enter meeting ID: 870-7915-7421 and the passcode is Galveston. For information, contact Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu or 409-944-1273.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
WEDNESDAY
The Kemah Boardwalk will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and March 3 in the human resources office on the boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information, call 281-334-8902.
Trinity Episcopal Church will administer ashes from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on 21st Street and Seawall Boulevard; and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday via drive-through under the school portico on the corner of 23rd and Ball streets in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-6317.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will administer ashes in recognition of Ash Wednesday via drive-by from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. The church also will have its Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. COVID protocols will be in place; ashes also will be distributed at this service. For information, call 409-935-3559 or 713-417-1921.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will host a symposium on COVID and African Americans and the need for the vaccine from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Drs. Amanda and Louis Gilbert will lead the presentation. Open to public. COVID protocols will be in place. For information, call 409-935-1100 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
