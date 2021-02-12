League City native, Chief Operations Specialist Chase Bourque, presented his combination cover during the Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). USS Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.